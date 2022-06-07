Calgary firefighters attend Bowness blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary firefighters are on the scene of what appears to be a house fire in the Bowness neighbourhood.

Several calls to 911 said there was black smoke coming from the roof of a building in the 4300 block of 72 Street N.W. on Tuesday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department was using an aerial unit and had to call in multiple engines to fight the fire.

Damage was believed to be contained to one unit of the duplex.

No injuries have been reported. Firefighters managed to rescue pets, including a snake and a tarantula.

