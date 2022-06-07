Menu

Crime

Social media post leads to gun call at Kenora, Ont. school

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 7:53 pm
OPP were called to a weapons call at a Kenora high school Tuesday after police say a threatening message along with a picture of a handgun was posted to social media. View image in full screen
OPP were called to a weapons call at a Kenora high school Tuesday after police say a threatening message along with a picture of a handgun was posted to social media. Kenora OPP Handout

Police were called to a Kenora, Ont., high school Tuesday after they say a student posted a threatening message, along with photo of a handgun, on social media.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a weapons call at Beaver Brae Secondary School around 1:52 p.m.

Read more: Manitoba teen charged after threat made against high school: police

A photo of a social media post sent to media by police shows what appears to be a hand gun in someone’s lap, along with the text, “don’t test me.”

Police say a youth was taken into custody at the school, but the suspect was released after they were found not to be in possession of a firearm.

Click to play video: 'Portage teen to appear in court after alleged threats at school' Portage teen to appear in court after alleged threats at school
Portage teen to appear in court after alleged threats at school – Dec 17, 2021

While police didn’t elaborate on the weapon seen in the social media post, investigators made a reference to air soft guns and pellet guns in a media release sent out later in the day.

Kenora OPP are asking parents to speak to their kids about their use of social media.

Read more: Armed Winnipeg man charged by RCMP for death threats against St. Clements resident

“Air Soft guns and pellet guns are not illegal to own, but carrying them in public places or posting pictures where they could be perceived as real could have fatal consequences,” police said in the release.

“Police in Kenora have dealt with similar calls in the past, and will continue to take these seriously.”

