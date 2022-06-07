Sexual asssalt charges against Saskatchewan priest stayed

Send this page to someone via email

Sexual assault charges against a Saskatchewan priest were stayed on Monday after a jury was selected.

Anthony Atter was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation in December 2020.

Atter’s lawyer, Brian Pfefferle said after they shared some information with the crown, the crown directed a stay of proceedings.

“We were able to obtain information that directly contradicted what we felt would be relevant to the case” Pfefferle told Global News.

“We were able to obtain text messages, photographs and other documents that we provided the crown.”

Due to the sensitive nature of these types of cases and the identity of the complainant, Pfefferle could not say further on the type of evidence they provided the crown.

He explained a stay of proceedings means the crown isn’t continuing with prosecution.

“For all intents and purposes, that means the charges were dropped against Fr. Atter,” Pfefferle said.

“In very rare cases, and I say exceedingly rare cases, the crown will decide to re-commence proceedings against an accused person.”

Pfefferle said he doesn’t anticipate this happening in Atter’s case.

Crown prosecutor Jennifer Claxton-Viczko was unavailable to comment but the Crown Prosecutions office confirmed the charges were stayed.

“Our position throughout has been that Fr. Atter was completely innocent of any wrongdoing. He has taken that position throughout. This is a very complex and unfortunate situation.”

Pfefferle said that his client wishes the best for the complainant.

“This is not something that he did anything criminally wrong. He was completely innocent.”

Pfefferle added his client is relieved and feels grateful the matter is concluded.

He added Atter is a new Canadian and visible minority.

“We say that we have the greatest justice system in the world. And we know that the jury that we selected wasn’t going to let that impact their decision in any way,” he said.

“But to a racialized Canadian, it’s always stressful to be accused of something.”

Pfefferle said his client was also grateful for community support.