Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canada issues travel notice as monkeypox continues to spread around the world

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 4:55 pm
Click to play video: 'What you need to know as BCCDC confirms its first case of monkeypox' What you need to know as BCCDC confirms its first case of monkeypox
The BC Centre for Disease Control has confirmed Vancouver has recorded the province's first case of monkeypox. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey explains what people need to know, even though the risk to the public is low.

Canada’s public health agency has issued a travel notice as the monkeypox virus continues to spread around the world.

Travellers are advised to practise enhanced health precautions under the Level 2 advisory.

Read more: Quebec now has 90 confirmed monkeypox cases

“Clusters of monkeypox cases have been reported in several countries internationally, outside of areas in Central and West Africa where cases are normally found,” a Tuesday release from the Public Health Agency (PHAC) said. “During your travel, you may be subject to procedures at your destination put in place to limit the spread of monkeypox, such as isolation, should you become infected.”

Canadians may also have limited access to timely and appropriate health care, should they become ill, and could experience delays returning to the country, PHAC warned.

Story continues below advertisement

The travel advisory didn’t list any specific countries, but cases of monkeypox have been reported in places like the U.K. and U.S.

Click to play video: 'Monkeypox mortality rate unclear due to lack of surveillance in some countries: WHO' Monkeypox mortality rate unclear due to lack of surveillance in some countries: WHO
Monkeypox mortality rate unclear due to lack of surveillance in some countries: WHO

“PHAC is working closely with international, provincial and territorial health partners to gather information on this evolving issue,” the agency said.

In Canada so far, Quebec has reported 90 cases of monkeypox and administered 813 vaccine doses. Five cases have also been found in Ontario and one in Alberta.

Trending Stories

An additional case has been detected in British Columbia and has been confirmed by the BC Centre for Disease Control but is awaiting further confirmation from the National Microbiology Laboratory.

PHAC recommends consulting with a health-care professional or visiting a travel health clinic at least six weeks before travelling. Wearing a face mask, frequent handwashing and avoiding close physical contact with people who are sick is also recommended.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: First case of monkeypox confirmed in B.C.

Since May, more than 700 cases of monkeypox have been found in non-endemic countries, primarily in Europe, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Monkeypox spreads through contact with sores and items like bedding or towels that have the virus on them. It can also spread through respiratory droplets, distributed by coughs or sneeze.

Though it can transmit through close contact during sexual activity, it isn’t known to spread through semen or vaginal or rectal fluids.

The CDC has advised people who have been exposed to monitor for symptoms, which can present between five and 21 days after exposure.

They should also limit close contact, including sexual contact, with others.

Symptoms consist primarily of skin lesions on the mouth and genitals, and can also include fever, headaches, and joint and muscle pain, according to the World Health Organization.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to visit a health-care professional, wear a mask and cover the lesions, and inform the clinic ahead of time.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: monkeypox and long COVID' Health Matters: monkeypox and long COVID
Health Matters: monkeypox and long COVID – May 28, 2022

“Anyone, no matter their gender or sexual orientation, could get infected and spread the virus if they come into close contact, including intimate sexual contact with an infected person or a contaminated object,” Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said in a briefing last Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CDC tagtheresa tam tagPHAC tagmonkeypox tagWhat is monkeypox tagmonkeypox symptoms tagmonkeypox Canada tagmonkeypox travel notice tagmonkeypox travel notice canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers