Nearly 11,000 current and former students to be part of Waterloo’s convocation ceremonies

The University of Waterloo says nearly 11,000 students and alumni will cross the stage as part of this year’s spring convocation ceremonies.
The school says more than 3,500 former students who graduated in 2020 and 2021 will be a part of this year’s ceremonies after they missed out on in-person events as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will join another 7,430 students who will graduate this spring to form the university’s largest ever convocation ceremony.
The week-long event will see the school also honour 18 other people with honorary degrees, including mathematician Tony Chan, engineer Valerie Davidson and RIM co-founder Douglas Fregin.
The school says it will hold a reception afterwards at B.C. Matthews Hall to welcome new graduates to the alumni club.
