University of Guelph to hold grad ceremony for 2020 and 2021 graduates

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph says it intends to hold an in-person graduation ceremony this month for students who missed out as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“University of Guelph graduates from 2020 and 2021 are getting a do-over — a chance to cross the stage with their peers and enjoy an enhanced graduation experience like no other,” a release from the school read.

The university will hold one ceremony June 16 for 2022 graduates, and another one week later for those who graduated in 2020 or 2021.

Guelph said it will also hold an event with several themed locations at its campus on June 23 which will be open to all former students.

Story continues below advertisement

“The event is going to be really special and pretty unique among universities in Ontario,” said Claire Alexander, associate director, ceremonies and events.

“We are really excited to be able to bring our grads back together for one last celebration of all they accomplished during their time at U of G.”

The #gradgala will have a piano bar, an Aggie pub with all-request music and a mechanical bull, and a marathon trivia night at various locations.

“We have focused our planning on what would optimize the experience of those students who missed out on a convocation ceremony during their graduating year,” Alexander said.

“We wanted to offer them a real party where they could experience again, with their friends and family, all of the things they missed most about U of G.”

Read more: University of Guelph to host CFL exhibition game in June

There will also be quieter locations as well to offer the former students a chance to connect with old friends.

“We can’t give graduates back their time together that was ended so abruptly by the pandemic, but we can help recreate some of those memorable times spent with friends and classmates on campus,” Alexander said.

Story continues below advertisement

The school said it will also offer visitors a chance to rent a space in a residence for the night.