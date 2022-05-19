Former Barenaked Ladies frontman to receive honorary doctorate from Laurier University

Send this page to someone via email

Former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page will be among the five Canadians who have will be given honorary degrees at Wilfrid Laurier University’s spring convocation ceremonies this year.

The university says Page will be presented with the honorary Doctor of Music title at a ceremony at Lazaridis Hall on June 17.

The school says that the founding member of the internationally acclaimed band is no stranger to the Laurier campus, having performed with the faculty of music in 2017.

He also spoke about his struggles with depression when he visited the campus during Orientation Week in 2012.

In addition to Page, Carolyn Wilkins, who served as Senior Deputy Governor for the Bank of Canada, will receive an honorary Doctorate of Laws title a day earlier.

Others who will receive honorary doctorates next month include renowned peace and human rights activist Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, entrepreneur Salah Bachir and sports psychologist Dr. Dana Sinclair.