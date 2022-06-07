Sarnia, Ont. police cruiser hit by suspected impaired driver

Send this page to someone via email

Sarnia, Ont., police arrested a woman for impaired driving after a police cruiser was struck Monday night.

On June 6, around approximately 9 p.m., officers received a traffic complaint about a suspected impaired driver in the area of Quinn Drive near the Walmart Supercentre.

Police were able to safely stop the vehicle at the intersection of Pontiac Drive and London Road.

However, before the officer was able to speak to the driver, she manoeuvred her car around the police cruiser that had pulled in front of her and attempted to flee the scene.

The driver turned west onto London Road and began to drift across lanes of traffic, striking a different police cruiser that was stopped in the middle of the road with its lights activated.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported or sustained as a result of the collision.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with impaired operation, operation with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus, and flight from police.

The accused has since been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court in July.