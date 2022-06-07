SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebecers not interested in sovereignty, says ex-PQ candidate now running for Legault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2022 2:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Former PQ minister planning jump back in to politics' Former PQ minister planning jump back in to politics
French language radio host Bernard Drainville is hanging up his headphones and taking another kick at a career in politics. But this time, with a different party. The father of the controversial Quebec Charter of Values will reportedly run in the fall provincial election under François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec banner. Global's Olivia O'Malley reports.

A former Parti Québécois cabinet minister now running for the Coalition Avenir Québec says Quebecers are no longer interested in talking about sovereignty.

Bernard Drainville made the comments Tuesday after he was officially introduced as a star candidate in the Quebec City-area riding of Lévis for Premier François Legault’s political party ahead of the summer provincial election campaign.

Drainville says he has realized that Quebecers no longer have an appetite for the debate between federalism and sovereignty that dominated political discourse in the province for nearly 50 years.

Trending Stories

Read more: Former PQ minister Bernard Drainville to jump back into politics with the CAQ

Instead, he says Quebecers favour the Coalition Avenir Québec’s nationalist approach, which he defines as fighting for a stronger Quebec within Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Drainville, a well-known radio host, is the second prominent person to have championed independence to join the Coalition Avenir Québec in recent days, following former Bloc Québécois MP Caroline St-Hilaire.

He is known for having presented a so-called values charter that would have prevented people who wear religious symbols from working in public institutions, back when he was in government with the Parti Québécois in 2013.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagFrancois Legault tagParti Quebecois tagCoalition Avenir Quebec tagQuebec Sovereignty tagBernard Drainville tagQuebec independence tagQuebec Election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers