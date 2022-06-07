Teens charged in connection with Winnipeg robbery involving gun, bear spray

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg teens are facing charges in connection with a robbery involving a gun in the North End.

Officers responded to a gun call in the 300 block of Powers Street around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say two teenaged victims told officers they had been walking down Powers Street when another pair of teens called them to the front yard of a home.

The victims said the suspects, who were unknown to them, pulled out a gun and bear spray and demanded their property.

One of the victims was hit in the face with the gun while the other was punched.

The suspects robbed the teens and fled into the home. Neither victim required medical attention.

Police, including members of the tactical support team, arrested the suspects in a back lane. A firearm was not located, police say.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Winnipeg, are each facing charges.