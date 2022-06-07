‘Unruly passenger’ caused Ontario flight to be diverted, had to be restrained onboard: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say an “unruly passenger” caused a flight to be diverted on Monday.

In a statement issued Tuesday, OPP said that at around 5:45 p.m., officers at the Red Lake Detachment were notified of a flight that was being diverted.

Police said it had taken off in Sioux Lookout and was heading to Pikangikum before it was diverted to Red Lake.

Police said the accused physically assaulted passengers onboard the flight, refused to listen to airline staff and “endangered the aircraft.”

Read more: OPP moving record checks online starting next week

“One of the pilots along with other passengers were forced to restrain and subdue the accused until the aircraft could be landed safely,” police allege.

Story continues below advertisement

“The accused was physically injured during the altercation.”

When the plane landed, a suspect was arrested and paramedics were requested.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said 33-year-old Torrey Turtle of Pikangikum First Nation was arrested for assault, assaulting a peace officer and resisting police.