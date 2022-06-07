Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Unruly passenger’ caused Ontario flight to be diverted, had to be restrained onboard: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 12:43 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say an “unruly passenger” caused a flight to be diverted on Monday.

In a statement issued Tuesday, OPP said that at around 5:45 p.m., officers at the Red Lake Detachment were notified of a flight that was being diverted.

Police said it had taken off in Sioux Lookout and was heading to Pikangikum before it was diverted to Red Lake.

Police said the accused physically assaulted passengers onboard the flight, refused to listen to airline staff and “endangered the aircraft.”

Trending Stories

Read more: OPP moving record checks online starting next week

“One of the pilots along with other passengers were forced to restrain and subdue the accused until the aircraft could be landed safely,” police allege.

Story continues below advertisement

“The accused was physically injured during the altercation.”

When the plane landed, a suspect was arrested and paramedics were requested.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said 33-year-old Torrey Turtle of Pikangikum First Nation was arrested for assault, assaulting a peace officer and resisting police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagflight diverted tagPikangikum tagSioux Lookout tagRed Lake tagflight diversion tagOntario flight diverted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers