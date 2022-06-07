Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto tennis coach charged after teen allegedly sexually assaulted: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 12:11 pm
Mark Davis, 39, of Toronto has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Mark Davis, 39, of Toronto has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

A 39-year-old tennis coach has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said a man worked as a tennis coach at the Tam Heather Tennis Club in Scarborough from 2009 to December 2020.

Police said that sometime during the summer of 2020, the man allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl he coached.

In January 2022, police said members of the force’s sex crimes unit and the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre launched an investigation.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto

Police said on March 9, 39-year-old Mark Davis from Toronto, previously known as Mark Furham was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said he has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

Police said investigators are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagScarborough tagTPS tagsexual assault investigation tagToronto Police Sex Assault tagTam Heather Tennis Club tagtennis coach tagtennis coach sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers