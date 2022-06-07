Toronto tennis coach charged after teen allegedly sexually assaulted: police

A 39-year-old tennis coach has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.
In a press release, Toronto police said a man worked as a tennis coach at the Tam Heather Tennis Club in Scarborough from 2009 to December 2020.
Police said that sometime during the summer of 2020, the man allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl he coached.
In January 2022, police said members of the force’s sex crimes unit and the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre launched an investigation.
Police said on March 9, 39-year-old Mark Davis from Toronto, previously known as Mark Furham was arrested.
Officers said he has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.
Police said investigators are concerned there may be other victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments