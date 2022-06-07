Police seek to identify suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on June 2, a man followed a 35-year-old woman from a store in the Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue area to a nearby side street.

Police said the man then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Officers said the woman was able to get away and call police.

According to police, the man then fled the scene.

Officers are now searching for a man in his late 30s or early 40s with a light-to-medium build, standing five-feet-ten-inches tall.

He has long, straight brown hair, a full brown beard with a moustache.

Officers said he was seen wearing black rectangular reading glasses, a dark coloured baseball hat, a dark coloured sleeveless t-shirt and knee-length dark green shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.