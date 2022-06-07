Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 11:45 am
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on June 2, a man followed a 35-year-old woman from a store in the Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue area to a nearby side street.

Police said the man then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Read more: Man, 24, charged in connection with violent robbery at Toronto store: police

Officers said the woman was able to get away and call police.

Trending Stories

According to police, the man then fled the scene.

Officers are now searching for a man in his late 30s or early 40s with a light-to-medium build, standing five-feet-ten-inches tall.

Story continues below advertisement

He has long, straight brown hair, a full brown beard with a moustache.

Officers said he was seen wearing black rectangular reading glasses, a dark coloured baseball hat, a dark coloured sleeveless t-shirt and knee-length dark green shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagToronto tagToronto crime tagsex assault tagTPS tagYonge Street tagsexual assault suspect tagDavisville Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers