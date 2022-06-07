Menu

Canada

170 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion set to arrive today in New Brunswick

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2022 11:43 am
The Ukrainian Club of Moncton was overwhelmed by the community’s support during their fundraiser this weekend. It’s hoped the money raised will go towards buying medical supplies and helping refugees in Ukraine. Suzanne Lapointe reports – Mar 13, 2022

A plane carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion is set to arrive in New Brunswick today.

The late afternoon flight into Moncton will be greeted by provincial officials, including Premier Blaine Higgs.

Read more: Challenges persist for Ukrainians settling in New Brunswick

Higgs says he hopes the province can provide the new arrivals the comfort and safety they need.

The provincial immigration team is working with settlement agencies, employers, community organizations, the Red Cross and employment counsellors to provide for them.

The 170 on the provincially chartered plane will be in addition to about 300 Ukrainians who have arrived in New Brunswick since January.

Most of the newcomers are expected to settle in Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton.

New Brunswick couple opens home to family fleeing Ukraine – May 18, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
