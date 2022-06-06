Challenges persist for Ukrainians settling in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Carol Ailles has been at the helm of a Facebook group dedicated to aiding Ukrainians in finding a temporary home in Atlantic Canada since March.

Atlantic Canada hosts for Ukrainians has become a network to connect Ukrainians fleeing war with welcoming homes, and a destination full of resources for the displaced Ukrainians who do not require a host but are moving to the region.

However, as New Brunswick prepares to welcome a chartered flight carrying Ukrainians on Tuesday, Ailles has noticed a lack of willing hosts.

“We definitely need more hosts. There’s 170 people coming, but we could have another 600 people in New Brunswick,” said Ailles, adding she believes there are sufficient accommodations for people on this flight.

Story continues below advertisement

Since its creation, the group has helped find a host for more than 100 people, Ailles noted.

Financial responsibility has likely been a deterrent, said Ailles, who believes the province’s older population likely means there are residents with enough space to welcome Ukrainians, but they are concerned over the costs.

Government-funded programs are now in place to help ease the financial burden, she said.

Access to transportation has previously been noted as a barrier for newcomers in New Brunswick due to limited bus routes and the rising costs associated with purchasing a vehicle.

“Transportation is always an issue in Canada unless you’re on a bus route. Even then, the people I met on the weekend were having to take taxis everywhere,” Ailles said.

2:16 Reflecting on 100 days of war in Ukraine Reflecting on 100 days of war in Ukraine

The Saint John Newcomers Association does the initial intake of Ukrainians moving to the region, which includes assessments to ensure they receive the proper resources.

Story continues below advertisement

Managing director Mohamed Bagha said there are 28 families either in the region or expected to arrive in the coming weeks. While there are challenges around resources, he’s confident the community will come together to provide for newcomers.

“New Brunswickers have always stood up to the challenge when welcoming newcomers,” said Bagha.

Read more: More than 300 Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion have arrived in Halifax

“Like any other newcomer who arrives onto our shores, there are challenges, but challenges are meant to be overcome.”

For households who are considering the prospect of hosting a displaced Ukrainian family, it’s important to be certain before committing, said Ailles.

“They’ve had enough shuffling around that they don’t need to go from house to house to house to house in Canada, they did that everywhere else.”