Guelph police said that an officer was arrested over the weekend in connection with a domestic dispute call.

Police provided few details but did say a call came in for the incident at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

They said a 13-year veteran of the service was charged with assault and then released.

Police say the officer is not currently on active duty.