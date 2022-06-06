Guelph, Ont. man charged with drug offences after flight from officers: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man was arrested Friday night in a north-end parking lot after a truck fled from police six weeks prior.

Police said they stopped a pickup truck on April 19 but the driver sped away and officers did not go after the vehicle in the interest of public safety.

The same truck was then spotted in a parking lot around 11:30 on Friday night on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue.

The truck was blocked in and police say officers recognized the driver as the same man who had been behind the wheel in April.

Officers searched his vehicle and found crystal meth and crack cocaine packaged in a manner consistent with trafficking, plus a quantity of cash, according to police.

A 44-year-old Guelph man faces charges of dangerous driving and possessing controlled substances for the purposes of trafficking.