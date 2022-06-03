5 people arrested, stolen van recovered after home raided in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Police say five people were arrested, a stolen van was recovered and nearly $5,000 worth of drugs were seized after a home in Guelph, Ont., was raided on Thursday.

According to police, officers began an investigation into a home near Willow Road and Bagot Street in the Onward Willow neighbourhood last month.

They say those living in the home were believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

Earlier this week, officers reportedly spotted two of the residents arriving at the home in a stolen Dodge Caravan.

Police then got a search warrant and raided the home, where they say they found 13.7 grams of suspected cocaine, 11.4 grams of suspected fentanyl and five grams of suspected crack cocaine worth an estimated $4,750.

Police say that three woman and two men, all from Guelph, who range in age from 23 to 53, are facing multiple charges including possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, possessing stolen property over $5,000, occupying a stolen motor vehicle and breaching court orders.

