Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax Transit to offer free bus, ferry services on certain summer days

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 11:20 am
Passengers on a Halifax Transit ferry as it arrives in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, July 24, 2020. View image in full screen
Passengers on a Halifax Transit ferry as it arrives in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, July 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Transit will offer free services on some days this summer.

In a release, HRM said between July 1 and Aug. 31, transit service, including conventional buses, Access-A-Bus, regional express service and the ferry, will be free of charge on Fridays.

As well, the Alderney ferry between downtown Halifax and Dartmouth will be free every Saturday during this period.

Currently, the adult fare for the conventional bus, ferry and Access-A-Bus is $2.75. A pack of 10 adult bus tickets costs $24.75 and a monthly bus pass is $82.50.

Read more: Halifax to forgive some parking tickets if $35 is spent at local businesses

Service for children aged 12 and under is free, while youth aged 13 to 17 and seniors aged 65 and older pay $2 in fare, $18 for a pack of tickets and $60 for a monthly bus pass.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Regional express buses are more expensive, with fare priced at $3 for youth and seniors and $4.25 for adults.

The municipality also recently announced that “in support of business recovery,” residents who spend $35 at a local business within three hours of getting a parking ticket at a municipal parking station may be eligible to have it waived.

That program is running for a longer period of time than the one for Halifax Transit — between June 1 and September 30.

Click to play video: 'Women and children being evicted from temporary shelter at hotel in Halifax' Women and children being evicted from temporary shelter at hotel in Halifax
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Transit tagHalifax Transit taghalifax ferry tagHalifax Transit Service tagfree summer transit tagfree transit halifax taghalifax free transit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers