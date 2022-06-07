Halifax Transit to offer free bus, ferry services on certain summer days

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Transit will offer free services on some days this summer.

In a release, HRM said between July 1 and Aug. 31, transit service, including conventional buses, Access-A-Bus, regional express service and the ferry, will be free of charge on Fridays.

As well, the Alderney ferry between downtown Halifax and Dartmouth will be free every Saturday during this period.

Currently, the adult fare for the conventional bus, ferry and Access-A-Bus is $2.75. A pack of 10 adult bus tickets costs $24.75 and a monthly bus pass is $82.50.

Service for children aged 12 and under is free, while youth aged 13 to 17 and seniors aged 65 and older pay $2 in fare, $18 for a pack of tickets and $60 for a monthly bus pass.

Regional express buses are more expensive, with fare priced at $3 for youth and seniors and $4.25 for adults.

The municipality also recently announced that “in support of business recovery,” residents who spend $35 at a local business within three hours of getting a parking ticket at a municipal parking station may be eligible to have it waived.

That program is running for a longer period of time than the one for Halifax Transit — between June 1 and September 30.