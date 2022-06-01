Halifax to forgive some parking tickets if $35 is spent at local businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax has announced changes to parking rules in the city — including the chance to waive some parking tickets.

In a Wednesday morning release, the city said municipality residents who spend $35 at a business within three hours of getting a parking ticket for a pay station violation in the area can apply to have the ticket fee waived.

This comes as small businesses in Halifax Regional Municipality make an effort to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The HRM said this program will support that recovery.

Read more: Small businesses struggle to bounce back from pandemic impacts

Parking tickets for pay station violations amount to $45 or $40 if paid within seven says of issuance, up by $10 after a recent Budget Committee decision.

Story continues below advertisement

As of June 1, drivers will be able to submit their parking ticket and receipt for a business purchase in lieu of the ticket payment.

“Receipts must show the name and address of the business, date of purchase, and dollar amount,” read the release.

Each receipt can be used only once, by one person, and “must show the name and address of the business, date of purchase, and dollar amount.”

A person can only have one ticket waived per week.

The municipality said an application to waive the fee has to be submitted within five days of the ticket being issued.

“Private parking garages and off-street lots are not included in this promotion,” read the release.

“Motorists must abide by other posted signage, such as accessible parking, fire hydrants and no-stopping.”

The city noted that a purchase must be made at a local business and amount to $35 before taxes.

This program will be in effect until Sept. 30, and residents can apply though the municipality’s online portal.

Advertisement