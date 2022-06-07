Ontario COVID numbers: 526 people in hospital, 114 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 526 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, with 114 in intensive care.

This is up by 96 for hospitalizations and a decrease of two for ICUs since the previous day, as hospitals report updated figures following the weekend.

Last Tuesday, there were 808 hospitalizations with 140 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations from the weekend, 62 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 34 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 537 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,308,605.

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,293 from the previous day as four new virus-related death was added.

There are a total of 1,286,664 recoveries, which is around 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 769 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.2 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 57.1 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.8 per cent with 36.5 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 11,757 doses in the last day.

The government said 8,291 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 4,029 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 7.2 per cent, down from 8.3 per cent reported a week ago.

