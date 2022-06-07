Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

More than 30K people to take in Global Energy Show in Calgary after 2-year hiatus

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 4:46 pm
Inside the Global Energy show held in Calgary, Alberta on June 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Inside the Global Energy show held in Calgary, Alberta on June 7, 2022. Sarah Offin, Global News

People from more than 110 countries will set foot at Stampede Park for the Global Energy Show, formerly known as the Global Petroleum Show held in Calgary.

Over the course of three days, more than 30,000 people are expected to take in what new initiatives and inventions those in the oil and gas industry have to offer.

Read more: Suncor reports earnings of $2.95B as oil prices surge

With mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector accounting for for 21.1 per cent of Alberta’s GDP it’s no surprise Calgary is the hub for the event that’s been going on for more than fifty years. The show was postponed in both 2020 and 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“The future for Alberta’s energy industry is bright, with new and emerging opportunities to diversify into sectors like petrochemicals, plastics recycling and hydrogen,” said Dale Nally, associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity in a news release.

“The dynamic, innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of our energy sector will power our province for decades to come and cement our place as a global supplier of clean, responsibly produced energy.”

Read more: Analysts say natural gas could go even higher after breaking 14-year record this week

To recognize the energy sector’s importance to the province, the Alberta government has declared the week of June 6-10 as Energy Week in Alberta.

According to a news release, already in 2022 Alberta’s mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector is expected to see capital expenditures increase by 23 per cent to $22.1 billion.

Alberta’s Energy Minister Sonya Savage, along with Nally, is expected to meet with businesses and “lay the groundwork” for new partnerships with key provincial, national and international delegates over the course of the three-day exhibition and conference.

Click to play video: 'Alberta companies find new way to seal old oil and gas wells' Alberta companies find new way to seal old oil and gas wells
Advertisement
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Energy tagOil and Gas tagEnergy Sector tagSonya Savage tagOil and gas sector tagGlobal Petroleum Show tagAlberta Energy Minister tagDale Nally tagassociate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity tagGlobal Energy Show tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers