More than 30K people to take in Global Energy Show in Calgary after 2-year hiatus

People from more than 110 countries will set foot at Stampede Park for the Global Energy Show, formerly known as the Global Petroleum Show held in Calgary.

Over the course of three days, more than 30,000 people are expected to take in what new initiatives and inventions those in the oil and gas industry have to offer.

With mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector accounting for for 21.1 per cent of Alberta’s GDP it’s no surprise Calgary is the hub for the event that’s been going on for more than fifty years. The show was postponed in both 2020 and 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The future for Alberta’s energy industry is bright, with new and emerging opportunities to diversify into sectors like petrochemicals, plastics recycling and hydrogen,” said Dale Nally, associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity in a news release.

“The dynamic, innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of our energy sector will power our province for decades to come and cement our place as a global supplier of clean, responsibly produced energy.”

To recognize the energy sector’s importance to the province, the Alberta government has declared the week of June 6-10 as Energy Week in Alberta.

According to a news release, already in 2022 Alberta’s mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector is expected to see capital expenditures increase by 23 per cent to $22.1 billion.

Alberta’s Energy Minister Sonya Savage, along with Nally, is expected to meet with businesses and “lay the groundwork” for new partnerships with key provincial, national and international delegates over the course of the three-day exhibition and conference.

