Health

Affordability top of mind as Alberta launches Seniors Week 2022

By Danica Ferris Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 7:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta launches Seniors Week 2022 with event in Taber' Alberta launches Seniors Week 2022 with event in Taber
WATCH: The province kicked off Seniors Week in Taber on Monday, with seniors and housing minister Josephine Pon on hand to officially launch the event. As Danica Ferris reports, the week is an opportunity to celebrate the seniors in our lives, but also a chance to discuss the biggest challenges facing Alberta’s aging population.

The province is recognizing its oldest residents over the next seven days.

The 36th edition of Seniors Week kicked off with an event in Taber on Monday, and while the week is a celebration of the aging population, it’s also shining a light on some of the issues they face.

While speaking to his constituents, Taber-Warner MLA Grant Hunter said the biggest topic of conversation is affordability.

Read more: Phone scams against seniors on the rise, says Crime Stoppers

“Senior citizens are on a fixed income, and when you have inflation at six to seven per cent — this is happening all over the world, this isn’t just an Alberta phenomenon — every government in the world is struggling to figure out how to address this,” he said. “We haven’t seen this since the ’80s.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hunter was joined by seniors and housing minister Josephine Pon, who officially launched the week-long celebration. She says the government is working hard to find solutions that will ease the burden on seniors, but there’s nothing to announce just yet.

“We have a couple of initiatives we’re planning right now, and I can’t release yet, but we address that very closely, we understand,” Pon said.

Read more: Alberta government announces plan for more affordable housing

The minister said according to government statistics, the province predicts that by 2035, Alberta will be home to more than one million seniors.

Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO) executive director Rob Miyashiro says that rapid growth needs to be met with an emphasis on services for seniors.

“We’re going to run into a storm of hurt if we don’t learn to address this because we’re going to have this huge bulge of people that are 60 or 65 years and older who are going to need services and support,” he said.

Read more: Lethbridge seniors staying active through COVID-19

Miyashiro says inflation and affordable housing are obvious issues, but the province also needs to better assist those transitioning into their senior years with more information and support.

Story continues below advertisement

“For someone that’s never had to address those things, and you’re older — it becomes frustrating because you don’t know where to go,” he said.

“Those are issues as well for people; not just finding a place to live and not just having things that are less affordable, but not knowing how to get what you need.”

The province is set to announce new mental health and wellness supports for seniors on Tuesday in Calgary.

