Warmer weather has arrived in Saskatchewan but temperatures cooler than last year

From the splash park to the downtown core, people are out enjoying the warmer weather. Global News took a moment to see how people felt about the warmer weather finally arriving.

One woman downtown told Global News that she was happy and that sunny days with open blue skies are good not only for a person’s physical health but their mental well being as well.

Another male downtown told Global News he had just moved here two weeks ago and that he’s grateful for the nice weather since he’s been here.

At the Parkridge splash park one woman chose to bring her grandchildren. She told Global News that Parkridge is one of the best parks and that her grandkids just love it.

Although it may be feeling a little warmer right now, meteorologist Peter Quinlan said it’s actually cooler than what it was this time last year.

“Usually in Saskatoon and Regina we see temperatures daytime highs up to about 22 degrees,” said Quinlan, “with overnight lows anywhere between eight and 10 degrees for this time of year.”

Quinlan said this is due to varying global weather patterns.

“We’re in something called a La Nina pattern which is when there’s cooler waters in the Pacific off the coast of Peru and it has implications around the world for the climate,” said Quinlan. “It typically brings in colder than average winter and spring and we saw exactly that this year and were seeing that trend lingering.”

Quinlan said that cooler trend is here to stay and will linger into next winter, so it’s best throw caution to the wind and put those swimsuits on when the temperatures allow.