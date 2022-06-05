$3,000 raised by Corgi dog races for Saskatoon SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

The Martensville Curling Club was filled with over 35 corgis racing for a treat on Saturday.

“We just love Corgis, we think they’re a really unique breed, and they’re actually becoming more and more trendy these days, so we just wanted people to come out and enjoy a laugh,” said Kate Kading, Sask Corgi Racers Group Media Liaison, of the dog breed getting more attention than ever during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Kading says this was a way to raise money for the Saskatoon SPCA.

However, she didn’t expect to see over 600 people attending.

“I was expecting around 50-100 people. It was actually overwhelming how many people showed up today to support this,” said Kading.

She says they raised around $3,000.

The competition had all different types of corgis, including pembroke welsh corgis, cardigan corgis, cowboy corgis and a lab-corgi mix.

When asking the winner of the event, Stevie, how it felt he said.

“*Lick*,” said Stevie.

Stevie’s owner did have some expectations, so was very proud of the outcome.

“Stevie dominated the competition at her first Sask dog race, and it was very exhilarating and clearly the strict training regimen we put her through paid off this year, it was a tough camp, but clearly she made it worth it,” said Kade, Stevie’s owner.

Another competitor, Hamilton, left his mark..

“*Lick*,” said Hamilton, Second Place.

“I’ve been wanting Corgi get-togethers in Saskatoon or the area for quite a long time, I’ve had these guys for 4-5 years, and you always see the meetups in other places, so the videos are great, and the people are always really good,” said Megan, Hamilton’s owner.

Maybe next year they can invite one of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis to be Grand Marshall.

