Loyalist Township prepares to move forward after Bresee’s provincial election victory

Send this page to someone via email

Ric Bresee is moving on up.

The mayor of Loyalist Township joined the “big blue wave” that swept through Ontario in last week’s provincial election.

But, as the new Conservative MPP gets ready to head for Queen’s Park, the question is: who will lead Loyalist Township?

Bresee is currently the mayor of Loyalist Township, and will be resigning from his post after last week’s provincial election win.

The date of Bresee’s resignation, however, has not yet been determined, and he will remain mayor until he decides to resign.

Loyalist Township officials say when he resigns, council has to declare the seat vacant, and will seek to fill it.

Story continues below advertisement

But, if Bresee doesn’t resign until less than 90 days before municipal election day, the township won’t need a replacement, according to the Municipal Act.

Loyalist Township says since there is an upcoming election, there will be no byelection to fill the mayoral position.

Since May 1, Deputy Mayor Jim Hegadorn has stepped up to fill the mayor’s seat temporarily.

Bresee has served on Loyalist Township council for 22 years, and has been mayor of the township since 2018.

1:40 Ric Bresee takes HL&A riding in landslide victory Ric Bresee takes HL&A riding in landslide victory