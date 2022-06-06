‘Significant rainfall’ expected to hit Hamilton, Environment Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Meteorologists with Canada’s weather agency are suggesting an approaching cold front from the west will drop significant rainfall in the Hamilton and Niagara regions Monday night into Tuesday morning.

An Environment Canada weather statement is forecasting anywhere between 25 to 50 mm starting in the early evening bringing thunderstorms with it.

“There is some uncertainty with the track and timing of this cold front that will move across the area, hence exact timing and total rainfall amounts are subject to change,” the agency said in a statement.

“Rainfall warnings may be required for some areas as the event draws closer.”

Conservation Halton alerted residents in that region of the surge in rain an are recommending families keep children and pets a safe distance from all watercourses and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams.

The general forecast for both Hamilton and Niagara region consists of thunderstorms and showers until midnight Monday with showers consistent until late afternoon Tuesday.

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 is expected by Wednesday.

Heavy rain moving in this evening and lasting through Tuesday afternoon. A special weather statement and rainfall warning is in place, advising up to 50mm of rain or more in the next 24-hours. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/QlfjOQMA9f — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 6, 2022