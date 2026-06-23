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Canada

Former Fredericton police officer charged with perjury, breach of trust

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2026 11:08 am
1 min read
The Fredericton Police Force building on Queen Street in Downtown Fredericton, N.B., on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
The Fredericton Police Force building on Queen Street in Downtown Fredericton, N.B., on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.
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The Fredericton Police Force says one of its former officers is facing charges after an investigation into his police files.

Andrew Savoy, an ex-constable, has been charged with perjury, uttering forged documents and breach of trust.

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Fredericton police say they found inconsistencies in Savoy’s files during an internal audit, but the force did not give details.

The charges are a result of an independent investigation into his files by police in Miramichi, N.B.

Savoy is alleged to have committed the crimes between 2022 and January 2026, while he was employed with the Fredericton Police Force.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.

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