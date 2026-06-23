Former Fredericton police officer charged with perjury, breach of trust

The Fredericton Police Force says one of its former officers is facing charges after an investigation into his police files.
Andrew Savoy, an ex-constable, has been charged with perjury, uttering forged documents and breach of trust.
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Fredericton police say they found inconsistencies in Savoy’s files during an internal audit, but the force did not give details.
The charges are a result of an independent investigation into his files by police in Miramichi, N.B.
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Savoy is alleged to have committed the crimes between 2022 and January 2026, while he was employed with the Fredericton Police Force.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.
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