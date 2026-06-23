Siblings become first brother-sister duo to win $75M Lotto Max jackpot with OLG

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Two Torontonians who share the same blood now have even more in common: they’re $75 million richer.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced Tuesday that Jonathan R. and Mylene P. are the first brother-sister duo to win a major lottery jackpot with the OLG. The corporation, which withheld their surnames in a news release, said the duo claimed the $75-million jackpot from the March 3 draw.

The siblings have been playing the lottery together for nearly two years and play their own numbers, ones that hold significance to them and their families, it said.

Jonathan was the one who discovered their ticket was the winning one when he checked it early one morning on the OLG app. It was purchased at Drewry’s Variety in North York.

“At first, I thought we won $75,000. My eyes were still sleepy,” he said in the news release.

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“When I put on my glasses to take a second look, I noticed there were more zeros and I was so happy!”

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Mylene said that when Jonathan shared the news with her, she began crying.

“He showed me his phone screen, and I also thought we won $75,000 until he told me to count the zeros. Once I realized it was $75 million, I was so excited,” she said.

“It was unbelievable! I’ve always dreamt of something like this but never imagined it would come true. But finally it has!”

Jonathan said his wife didn’t believe him at first.

“I guess because I played jokes on her before, she thought it was not real,” he said.

“With Mylene’s help, we finally convinced her it was true, and she was overwhelmed and emotional.”

Jonathan and Mylene said their priorities now are taking care of their families.

“We came to Canada for a better life for ourselves and our families. My main priority is taking care of my parents, my wife, and my children. My children will have their education paid for. I want them to have the best of the best,” Jonathan said.

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He added he’s looking for a property to build a large home where his family can grow together and wants to build a small chapel in his hometown to help others.

Mylene is also dreaming of building a large home.

“I made my living cleaning beautiful houses, and now I can clean my own new beautiful home,” she said.

Both also said they plan on travelling and exploring Canada.

“My heart is full of so much love and joy. This win is a dream come true,” Mylene added.