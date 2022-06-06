Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP lay charges after woman found dead in Moose Lake

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 4:22 pm
Moose Lake RCMP have charged a 26-year-old woman with second-degree murder in the death of a 24-year-old woman.
Manitoba RCMP have laid second-degree murder charges in connection with a woman’s death in Moose Lake.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was found dead in a home in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigate Moose Lake homicide

RCMP haven’t said how the woman was killed.

Click to play video: 'Portage la Prairie man wanted in the killing of his family had been in police custody: RCMP' Portage la Prairie man wanted in the killing of his family had been in police custody: RCMP
Portage la Prairie man wanted in the killing of his family had been in police custody: RCMP – Apr 14, 2022

On Monday, police said a 26-year-old woman from Moose Lake has been charged.

Read more: Moose Lake RCMP investigate killing of man, 18

The woman remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in The Pas Tuesday.

Moose Lake RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s major crime and forensic identification services.

 

