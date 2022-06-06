Manitoba RCMP lay charges after woman found dead in Moose Lake

Manitoba RCMP have laid second-degree murder charges in connection with a woman’s death in Moose Lake.
Police say a 24-year-old woman was found dead in a home in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, around 5 a.m. Saturday.
RCMP haven’t said how the woman was killed.
Portage la Prairie man wanted in the killing of his family had been in police custody: RCMP
On Monday, police said a 26-year-old woman from Moose Lake has been charged.
Trending Stories
The woman remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in The Pas Tuesday.
Moose Lake RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s major crime and forensic identification services.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments