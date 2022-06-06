Manitoba RCMP lay charges after woman found dead in Moose Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have laid second-degree murder charges in connection with a woman’s death in Moose Lake.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was found dead in a home in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, around 5 a.m. Saturday.

RCMP haven’t said how the woman was killed.

On Monday, police said a 26-year-old woman from Moose Lake has been charged.

The woman remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in The Pas Tuesday.

Moose Lake RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s major crime and forensic identification services.

On June 4, #rcmpmb responded to a report of a deceased female at a home in Moose Lake. A 24yo female was pronounced deceased at the scene. Rosemary McNabb, 26, has been arrested & charged with Second Degree Murder. She was remanded into custody. pic.twitter.com/vBWMfyYo7p — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 6, 2022