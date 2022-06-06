Menu

Canada

Second World War Mosquito plane’s arrival at Kelowna’s KF Aerospace delayed

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 3:04 pm
Click to play video: 'D-Day explained: How Canadians shaped the greatest invasion in military history' D-Day explained: How Canadians shaped the greatest invasion in military history
The Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 marked the largest seaborne invasion in military history. The operation came at a crucial moment during the Second World War, as Hitler’s Nazi forces had taken most of Europe and fears of an attack on Great Britain were mounting. Special thanks to the Juno Beach Centre (https://www.junobeach.org/) – Jun 2, 2019

The arrival of a historic Mosquito warplane at KF Aerospace has been postponed due to mechanical issues.

Click to play video: 'Our Fathers’ Footsteps: Stories of World War 2 Veterans’ “What If” Moments' Our Fathers’ Footsteps: Stories of World War 2 Veterans’ “What If” Moments
Our Fathers’ Footsteps: Stories of World War 2 Veterans’ “What If” Moments – Mar 5, 2022

The historic de Havilland 98 Mosquito was supposed to arrive in Kelowna for 11:15 a.m. Monday, coinciding with the 78th anniversary of D-Day, which is being marked in ceremonies across the globe.

Read more: Historic Second World War plane landing in Kelowna for D-Day anniversary

The Second World War fighter bomber, featuring a unique wooden frame and famous for hitting top speeds in wartime regions, will eventually be stationed in the KF hangars and a new landing ceremony will be scheduled.

Read more: ‘We danced in the streets with the soldiers’ — French civilians recall joys, horrors of D-Day

On this day 78 years ago, Allied troops landed on the beaches codenamed Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold, carried by 7,000 boats. On that single day, 4,414 Allied soldiers died and more than 5,000 were wounded.

Read more: Remembering D-Day — How the Allies broke through Hitler’s ‘Fortress Europe’

It was the largest invasion ever assembled, before or since, landing 156,000 Allied troops by sea and air on five beachheads in Normandy, France.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous man reflects on grandfather’s D-Day sacrifice' Indigenous man reflects on grandfather’s D-Day sacrifice
Indigenous man reflects on grandfather’s D-Day sacrifice – Jun 4, 2019
