Canada

Historic Second World War plane landing in Kelowna for D-Day anniversary

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 12:08 pm
Weather permitting, the aircraft will depart from Vancouver International Airport (YVR), making a stop at Abbotsford Airport (YXX) before arriving at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) at approximately 11:15am. The aircraft will taxi to the KF Aerospace apron where it will be parked for a welcoming celebration and later stationed in the KF hangars. Courtesy: KF Aerospace

A historic Mosquito warplane will be landing at KF Aerospace on Monday, June 6, just in time for the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

Weather permitting, the plane known as Mossie, or the “Wooden Wonder” will join the  KF Centre for Excellence aircraft collection in Kelowna next Monday morning.

“The de Havilland 98 Mosquito (VR796) is a WW2 fighter-bomber featuring a unique wooden frame,” according to a media release sent out Thursday.

“Famous for hitting top speeds on decisive wartime missions and mapping out Canada’s northernmost reaches, the Mosquito brings an aviation legend to the Okanagan on the 78th Anniversary of D-Day.”

Weather permitting, the aircraft will depart from Vancouver International Airport, making a stop at Abbotsford Airport before arriving at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) at approximately 11:15 a.m.

The aircraft will taxi to KF Aerospace, where it will one day be stationed in the KF hangars.

