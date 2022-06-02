Historic Second World War plane landing in Kelowna for D-Day anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

A historic Mosquito warplane will be landing at KF Aerospace on Monday, June 6, just in time for the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

Weather permitting, the plane known as Mossie, or the “Wooden Wonder” will join the KF Centre for Excellence aircraft collection in Kelowna next Monday morning.

2:10 KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence – Jun 24, 2019

“The de Havilland 98 Mosquito (VR796) is a WW2 fighter-bomber featuring a unique wooden frame,” according to a media release sent out Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

📢Our de Havilland Mosquito VR796 is expected to fly from Vancouver YVR to @ylwkelowna *weather permitting* on June 6️⃣ landing at 11:15am 🛬 It will join the KF Centre for Excellence aircraft collection launching this summer!#aviationlovers #warplane #KFAerospace #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/RMdP1lpqvo — KF Aerospace (@KfAero) June 2, 2022

“Famous for hitting top speeds on decisive wartime missions and mapping out Canada’s northernmost reaches, the Mosquito brings an aviation legend to the Okanagan on the 78th Anniversary of D-Day.”

Weather permitting, the aircraft will depart from Vancouver International Airport, making a stop at Abbotsford Airport before arriving at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) at approximately 11:15 a.m.

The aircraft will taxi to KF Aerospace, where it will one day be stationed in the KF hangars.

1:57 KF Aerospace builds additional Kelowna hanger, adds 75 jobs KF Aerospace builds additional Kelowna hanger, adds 75 jobs – Apr 11, 2019