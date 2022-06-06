Menu

Canada

ATV rider killed in Muskoka crash wasn’t wearing helmet: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 12:57 pm
OPP View image in full screen
An OPP sign is seen in this file image. Global News File

An ATV rider who was killed in a crash in Muskoka over the weekend wasn’t wearing a helmet, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said that the single-vehicle crash happened Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called around 3 p.m. to the scene on Dickie Lake Road in Lake of Bays Township.

Police said a westbound ATV entered a ditch and crashed into a hydro pole.

The rider died at the scene, police said.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Rolan Totayo of Baysville, Ont.

Police said they’re looking to speak with any witnesses who haven’t already spoke to investigators.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
