Canada

OPP moving record checks online starting next week

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 12:24 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

The Ontario Provincial Police is moving record checks online starting next week.

In a news release issued Monday, the OPP said that as of June 13, those living in OPP-policed communities will be able to submit record check requests on the police force’s website.

It will apply to criminal record checks, criminal record and judicial matters checks, vulnerable sector checks and OPP non-parent custody checks.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario removing fee for police record checks for some volunteers

Payment will be collected as part of the online application. The document will then be made available through a secure link.

Deputy Commissioner Chris Harkins of field operations said in the release that on average, the OPP completes 140,000 record checks every year.

Harkins said the new system will “significantly streamline” the application process.

