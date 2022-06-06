Menu

Crime

Man exposed himself, spat at veterans in downtown London, Ont., police allege

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 6, 2022 12:42 pm
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 32-year-old London, Ont., man is facing charges after police allege the man exposed himself and spat at a group of veterans in the downtown core on Sunday.

The group had gathered at the corner of Dundas and Waterloo streets around 10 a.m. to take part in a military parade marking the 76th anniversary of D-Day, and the return of the Holy Roller tank to Victoria Park.

It’s alleged the man walked by the group, exposed himself to them, and spat on one of the veterans, police said.

London, Ont. police called after man displayed replica firearm in ambulance

The man was taken into custody without incident, and police say the suspect and victim were not known to each other.

The man faces charges of assault, causing a disturbance, and committing an indecent act, police said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

