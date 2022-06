Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a man is in custody after displaying a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.

Paramedics had requested help after a patient was believed to have a firearm.

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.