Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify 54-year-old man shot dead in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 10:33 am
Click to play video: '2 killed in separate shootings across the GTA' 2 killed in separate shootings across the GTA
WATCH ABOVE: (June 5) Two men were killed in separate fatal shootings in Toronto and Brampton on Sunday morning. Ahmar Khan reports.

Police have identified a 54-year-old man who was shot dead in Toronto over the weekend.

Toronto police said officers were called at 3:47 a.m. Sunday to an establishment located at 1602 Eglinton Avenue West, which is east of Dufferin Street.

Police said there was a “large gathering” at the location and a man was involved in an altercation.

Read more: 1 dead following overnight shooting in Toronto, police say

A firearm was discharged and the man, identified on Monday as Toronto resident Michael Barnes, suffered serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Barnes was taken to hospital where he died.

Any witnesses or anyone who has video footage from the establishment is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Michael Barnes, 54, died after a shooting early Sunday. View image in full screen
Michael Barnes, 54, died after a shooting early Sunday. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagtoronto police service tagToronto shooting tagFatal Shooting tagToronto Homicide tagEglinton Avenue tagFatal Toronto Shooting tagMichael Barnes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers