Police identify 54-year-old man shot dead in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified a 54-year-old man who was shot dead in Toronto over the weekend.

Toronto police said officers were called at 3:47 a.m. Sunday to an establishment located at 1602 Eglinton Avenue West, which is east of Dufferin Street.

Police said there was a “large gathering” at the location and a man was involved in an altercation.

A firearm was discharged and the man, identified on Monday as Toronto resident Michael Barnes, suffered serious injuries.

Barnes was taken to hospital where he died.

Any witnesses or anyone who has video footage from the establishment is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Michael Barnes, 54, died after a shooting early Sunday. Handout / Toronto Police