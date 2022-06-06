Menu

Fire

Fire breaks out at Mississauga townhouse complex, damages 36 units

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 9:19 am
Police on scene following a fire at Battleford Road. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fire at Battleford Road. Global News

Mississauga Fire officials say a large fire that broke out at a townhouse complex has affected at least 36 units.

Crews were called to Battleford Road, near Winston Churchill and Derry Road at around 2:09 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a fire at a three storey multi-unit home.

Officials said the fire caused extensive damage to the roof and attic space.

The fire has been put out and no injuries were reported to any civilians, but one firefighter did suffer an injury.

Read more: Mississauga home evacuated after becoming ‘engulfed in flames,’ say police

There are 36 units that have been impacted so far due to the fire either by the fire, smoke or water damage, officials said.

Officials are asking residents to contact their insurance and anyone without insurance should attend Meadowvale Community Centre for assistance.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

 

