Fire

Mississauga home evacuated after becoming ‘engulfed in flames,’ say police

By Hannah Jackson & Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 7:20 pm
The scene after a fire in Mississauga. View image in full screen
The scene after a fire in Mississauga. Global News

Police say a home has been evacuated in Mississauga, Ont., after it became “engulfed in flames.”

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Peel Regional Police said the fire broke out at a home in the Louis Drive and Gareth Road area.

Police said the house was “engulfed in flames,” and that there was “black smoke.”

Police said everyone got out of the residence.

Mississauga Fire told Global News the fire was categorized as a two-alarm blaze.

Read more: 6 children including 1 infant in hospital following Mississauga house fire

Platoon Chief Craig Dockeray said an investigation into the cause of the fire would follow but that firefighters believe it originated in a shed and then got into the attic of the house.

Firefighters have yet to assess the damage inside the house and were expected to remain on the scene through Wednesday evening into the night.

According to police, officers and Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services were on the scene.

Mississauga Fire reminded residents to check for working smoke alarms on every floor of their homes and ensure they have — and practice — an escape plan.

