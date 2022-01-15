6 children including 1 infant in hospital following Mississauga house fire

Six children, one of them an infant, have been transported to hospital due to a fire in Mississauga Saturday morning, Peel paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to a semi-detached home near the intersection of Windwood Drive and Starfield Crescent, just northwest of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia Road Saturday morning, Peel police tweeted.
Paramedics told Global News that a total of seven patients were assessed on scene, one adult and six children, and are all in non-life-threatening condition.
Paramedics were not able to confirm the ages of the other children.
Mississauga Fire tweeted that fire crews are using a defensive strategy to respond to the two-alarm blaze.
Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi commended an 18-year-old who assisted some of the children to escape the fire.
At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.
Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.
