6 children including 1 infant in hospital following Mississauga house fire

Six children, one of them an infant, have been transported to hospital due to a fire in Mississauga Saturday morning, Peel paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to a semi-detached home near the intersection of Windwood Drive and Starfield Crescent, just northwest of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia Road Saturday morning, Peel police tweeted.

Paramedics told Global News that a total of seven patients were assessed on scene, one adult and six children, and are all in non-life-threatening condition.

Paramedics were not able to confirm the ages of the other children.

Mississauga Fire tweeted that fire crews are using a defensive strategy to respond to the two-alarm blaze.

Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi commended an 18-year-old who assisted some of the children to escape the fire.

“Amazing bravery of an 18 [year] old who climbed up on the roof to help two children escape from [the] 2nd floor,” Rizzi tweeted.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

