Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Canada

83-year-old woman attacked, killed by 3 dogs in northwest Calgary

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 8:49 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An 83-year-old woman has died after being attacked by three dogs in the community of Capitol Hill Sunday.

Police said the woman was found in the 1500 block of 21 Avenue N.W. at about 2 p.m.

Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of 21 Avenue N.W. View image in full screen
Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of 21 Avenue N.W. Global News

It’s believed the woman was gardening in the back alley when dogs escaped from a neighbouring property and attacked her. Police said it’s believed the dogs belong to a neighbour.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The woman was taken to hospital and later died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagDog Attack tagfatal dog attack tagCalgary dog attack tagCalgary fatal dog attack tagCapitol Hill dog attack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers