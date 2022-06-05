83-year-old woman attacked, killed by 3 dogs in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

An 83-year-old woman has died after being attacked by three dogs in the community of Capitol Hill Sunday.

Police said the woman was found in the 1500 block of 21 Avenue N.W. at about 2 p.m.

View image in full screen Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of 21 Avenue N.W. Global News

It’s believed the woman was gardening in the back alley when dogs escaped from a neighbouring property and attacked her. Police said it’s believed the dogs belong to a neighbour.

The woman was taken to hospital and later died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.