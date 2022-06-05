Menu

Crime

RCMP lay charges in online threats against 2 Leduc high schools

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 7:16 pm
A threat of gun violence forced the closure of two high schools in Leduc, Alta. on June 3, 2022. View image in full screen
A threat of gun violence forced the closure of two high schools in Leduc, Alta. on June 3, 2022. Global News

Leduc RCMP have laid charges after online threats forced the closure of two area high schools.

In a news release Sunday, police said a 14-year-old from Leduc, Alta. is facing four counts of uttering threats and two counts of mischief.

The youth, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was released from custody and is expected in court in July.

Read more: Online gun threat forces closure of 2 Leduc schools

Both Ecole Leduc Jr. High School (ELJHS) and Leduc Composite High School (LCHS) were closed on June 3 after a social media post threatening gun violence.

All classes, extracurricular activities, field trips, sports and activities were cancelled at the two schools Friday, along with school busses. People were asked to stay away from the schools.

Leduc RCMP were notified the threat Thursday evening and worked with the school division to ensure staff and student safety.

