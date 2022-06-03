Online gun threat forces closure of 2 Leduc schools

Send this page to someone via email

Two schools in Leduc were closed Friday after a letter sent out to parents Thursday evening stated the Black Gold School Division was investigating reports of a social media post threatening gun violence.

CEO and superintendent of Schools, Bill Romanchuk states in the letter both Ecole Leduc Jr. High School (ELJHS) and Leduc Composite High School (LCHS) would be closed on June 3 due to the incident. All classes, extracurricular activities, field trips, sports and activities were cancelled, along with school busses. According to the letter, all other Leduc schools would remain open.

The letter stated Leduc RCMP were made aware of the post.

“It is early in the police investigation and we cannot comment on the validity of the threat. However, given the recent events, and to ensure the safety of all students and staff, we are exercising extreme caution while we let the police continue their investigation,” Romanchuk wrote.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is of paramount concern to the Black Gold School Division.”

Romanchuk also advised for people to stay away from both school properties for the day.

An update from the division is expected around noon on Friday.

Leduc RCMP confirm they were notified of an online threat made to the schools around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday. Police are are working with the school division.

“Threats like these are taken seriously and have a significant impact on students, staff and families,” said Sgt. Scott Lande, Leduc RCMP.

“We take them very seriously and will investigate thoroughly as they have a very negative impact to our community’s feeling of safety and mental wellbeing.”

If anyone has information in relation to this incident, you’re asked to contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.