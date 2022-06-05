Jacob Hoggard found guilty of sexual assault against one complainant

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty on two out of three counts after jurors reached a verdict in the sex assault trial of the former Hedley lead singer.

He was found guilty on one charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm to a young Ottawa woman.

Hoggard was found not guilty of sexual interference and sex assault causing bodily harm to a 16 year old.

Prosecutors alleged Hoggard groped a 15-year-old fan after a Hedley show in Toronto in April 2016, then violently raped her in a Toronto-area hotel room later that year, after she turned 16.

They alleged he violently raped an Ottawa woman in a Toronto hotel in November 2016. Both complainants testified they were left bleeding and bruised.

Hoggard testified during trial that he had consensual, “passionate” sex with the complainants, and his lawyers allege the women made up the allegations after being rejected by the singer.

Deliberations began Tuesday afternoon.

— With files from the Canadian Press