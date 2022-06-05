3rd suspect arrested in connection to Megan Gallagher’s death; 1 still wanted by police

Send this page to someone via email

Third person wanted in connection with Megan Gallagher’s death has been arrested by RCMP on Saturday, police said in a press release.

Jessica Sutherland, 42, was taken into custody by the RCMP in the Onion Lake area following a tip from the public, police said.

She has been criminally charged with Indignity to Human Remains and is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Gallagher was last seen on Sept. 19, 2020. Saskatoon police announced in January 2021 that they were treating her disappearance as a homicide.

Four people have been charged in total, with police still searching for one of them wanted in connection with Gallagher’s death.

The police continue to see information from the public regarding the whereabouts of that one other wanted person.

John Wayne Sanderson, 44, of the James Smith First Nation is wanted under the Criminal Code – Indignity to Human Remains.

On Thursday, Saskatoon police arrested and charged Ernest Whitehead in connection with the death of 31-year-old Megan Gallagher. Whitehead was charged with one count of offering an indignity to human remains.

Saskatoon police also announced Thursday that another suspect wanted on a charge of indignity to human remains was arrested by the RCMP Wednesday night.

Police say Roderick William Sutherland, 44, was taken into custody in the area of Prince Albert following a tip from the public.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of John Wayne Sanderson or with information believed to be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

