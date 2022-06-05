Investigation underway into 2 garage fires in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department is investigating after two garages went up in flames in the northwest community of Capitol Hill Saturday night.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of 18 Avenue N.W. at 9:00 p.m.

The fire was knocked down quickly but the structures suffered significant damage.

Nobody was injured.

CFD said the fire started between the two buildings.

Investigators did not say if they believe this fire may be connected to two recent suspicious fires in the Varsity neighbourhood.