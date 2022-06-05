Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Fire

Investigation underway into 2 garage fires in northwest Calgary

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 1:36 pm
Calgary fire crews on the scene of a two garage fire in Capitol Hill June 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary fire crews on the scene of a two garage fire in Capitol Hill June 4, 2022. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department is investigating after two garages went up in flames in the northwest community of Capitol Hill Saturday night.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of 18 Avenue N.W. at 9:00 p.m.

The fire was knocked down quickly but the structures suffered significant damage.

Trending Stories

Read more: Suspected arsonist sought in connection to 2 northwest house fires

Nobody was injured.

CFD said the fire started between the two buildings.

Investigators did not say if they believe this fire may be connected to two recent suspicious fires in the Varsity neighbourhood.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary tagCalgary fire department tagCalgary Fire tagSuspicious Fire tagCFD tagGarage Fire tagCapitol Hill tagCapitol Hill fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers