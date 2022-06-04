Northwest Calgary home destroyed in morning fire

Send this page to someone via email

Crews and investigators remained on the scene of a fire Saturday morning that destroyed a home in northwest Calgary.

A neighbour reported smoke and flames coming from a garage in the 1200 block of Varsity Estates Road just before 5:00 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a two-story home fully engulfed in smoke and flames and rushed to evacuate it.

Five residents were helped out, along with two others from a neighbouring home. Nobody was hurt.

Crews immediately began an aggressive attack on the fire and managed to keep it from spreading to other houses.

The house has significant damage and has been deemed uninhabitable.

The Calgary Fire Department investigator is working to determine the cause and crews remained on the scene Saturday managing hot spots and monitoring air quality.

Alberta Health Services and Calgary were called in to help with the safety and wellbeing of area residents, along with ATCO and Enmax, who were controlling the flow of utilities in the area.

Anyone who may have photos, video or information regarding the fire is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.