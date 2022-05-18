Menu

Fire

Calgary fire arson unit called to Varsity Estates after suspicious fire

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 10:08 am
The exterior of a home in the Calgary neighborhood of Varsity after a fire on May 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters investigating after a fire has caused extensive damage to a home in Varsity on May 18, 2022. Global News

A home in the northwest neighbourhood of Varsity Estates suffered extensive fire damage in a blaze early Wednesday.

The Calgary Fire Department’s arson unit was called to the 1100 block of Varsity Estates Drive around 3:20 a.m.

A man and a woman inside the home when the fire started managed to escape safely. No injuries were reported.

The fire department tells Global News the home is considered “a total write-off.”

Story continues below advertisement

Though firefighters won’t disclose where they believe the fire originated, Calgary Fire said the flames extended through the attic and the roof.

More to come…

