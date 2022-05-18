Calgary fire arson unit called to Varsity Estates after suspicious fire

Send this page to someone via email

A home in the northwest neighbourhood of Varsity Estates suffered extensive fire damage in a blaze early Wednesday.

The Calgary Fire Department’s arson unit was called to the 1100 block of Varsity Estates Drive around 3:20 a.m.

A man and a woman inside the home when the fire started managed to escape safely. No injuries were reported.

The fire department tells Global News the home is considered “a total write-off.”

Though firefighters won’t disclose where they believe the fire originated, Calgary Fire said the flames extended through the attic and the roof.

