Calgary fire crews battle grass fire in northeast

Crews were kept busy battling a grass fire in northeast Calgary Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m. in a rural area between 115 Avenue and Country Hills Boulevard N.E.

Battalion Chief Keith Stahl told Global News the fire started out small, but dry conditions and wind fanned it quickly and it raced toward a home under construction.

Crews managed to keep the flames from reaching the house, but a garden shed was destroyed.

Nobody was in the house or on site at the time, and there are no injuries.

Stahl said it looked like the fire started on the property and an investigation is underway into the cause.

