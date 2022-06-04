500 hectare wildfire burning near Fort St. John in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A wildfire has ignited about 157 kilometers northwest of Fort St. John.

BC wildfire crews have responded to the wildfire with both ground personnel and air tankers.

Read more: Largest investment in history announced for BC Wildfire Service

The blaze was initially reported Friday evening at 150 hectares but it has now grown to 500 hectares.

According to officials, no homes or structures are being threatened.

BC Wildfire crews said the Sikanni Chief River Wildfire is burning southwest of Sikanni Chief Canyon Park.

The fire’s cause of origin is believed to be a lightning strike.

2:00 B.C. Wildfire Service provides an early snapshot of summer conditions B.C. Wildfire Service provides an early snapshot of summer conditions